Seeking regular jobs, clerks protest outside sports minister’s house

: Outsourcing clerks deployed at the Barnala DC office staged a protest on Monday outside the residence of sports minister and local MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer over joining of new clerks.

They are opposing the joining of 24 new regular clerks fearing that they will be replaced.

They are demanding that the government should deploy new clerks at other offices or departments and also regularise them.

Preeti Garg, a clerk, said they have been working at the Barnala DC office for the last 13 years.

“We are a total of 36 employees, including 24 clerks. We were hoping that the new government will regularise us, but seems they have prepared to fire us. As many as 24 regular clerks are going to join duties in the upcoming days,” said Garg.