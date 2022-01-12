Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seeking sugarcane dues, farmers block Ludhiana-Sangrur road
Sugarcane farmers blocked the Ludhiana-Sangrur road at Babanpur near Dhuri seeking pending sugarcane dues from a private mill on Tuesday
A protesting farmer said the sugar mill owners were not paying their sugarcane dues to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore and they will not lift the blockade from the Ludhiana-Sangrur road till the payment is made. (Reuters File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Sugarcane cultivators blocked the Ludhiana-Sangrur road at Babanpur near Dhuri seeking pending dues of sugarcane against a private mill on Tuesday.

Avtar Singh, one of the protesters, said the sugar mill owners were not paying their dues to the tune of 18 to 20 crore and they will not end the protest till the payment is done. “The civil and the police administration reached the protest site and talks are on,” he added.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
