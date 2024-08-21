Segregate wet & dry waste: Ludhiana MC chief to staff

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi has directed the civic body officials to ensure lifting of segregated dry and wet waste from the households as well as from the static compactor sites across the city. MC staffers during a special cleanliness drive in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Rishi issued the directions while conducting a meeting with the health branch officials at MC zone D office on Wednesday. MC joint commissioner Inderpal, CSO Ashwani Sahota, health officer Vipal Malhotra, chief sanitary inspectors (CSI), sanitary inspectors (SI) among others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Sandeep Rishi also directed the officials to ensure windrow composting of wet waste at the main dump site of MC.

The MC commissioner said that all the concerned CSIs, SIs among other officials would be responsible for ensuring proper segregation of dry and wet waste in their respective areas.

Sandeep Rishi said that the zonal commissioners among other senior officials of MC have also been directed to monitor the situation at ground level daily, so that there is no laxity. The concerned officials have also been directed to ensure proper functioning of static compactor sites and the windrow composting site.

Meanwhile the MC commissioner also appealed to the residents to support the authorities in solid waste management by handing over segregated dry and wet waste to the waste collectors.