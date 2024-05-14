Seizures worth over 34 crore in Ludhiana since poll code came into force

The district administration has seized cash, drugs, liquor and precious metals worth approximately ₹34.25 crore since the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 16. The seizures by surveillance teams include ₹2.83 crore in cash, drugs worth ₹25.35 crore, liquor worth ₹3.51 crore and other items worth ₹2.54 crore. DEO Sawhney said that 358 critical polling stations and 458 vulnerable polling stations had been identified in Ludhiana district. (HT File)

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the election observers including general observer Divya Mittal, police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, expenditure observers Pankaj Kumar, Chetan D Kalamkar, held a meeting with the assistant returning officers (ARO) at Bachat Bhawan on Tuesday. Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, additional deputy commissioners Major (retired) Amit Sareen, Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Rupinder Pal Singh and all AROs were present at the meeting.

DEO Sawhney said that 358 critical polling stations and 458 vulnerable polling stations had been identified in the district and the administration was making security arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent polls. She said that the details of these areas have been shared with armed forces and flag marches were being carried out to boost the confidence of the voters. She said that 28,864 posters, hoardings and banners were removed in Ludhiana district, including 17,243 from public properties and 11,621 from private properties.

The DEO said that the administration had been keeping a close vigil on “paid news and advertisement content” in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Expressing her commitment to ensuring transparent, free and fair elections in Ludhiana, she said that holding elections peacefully was the top priority of the administration and every effort would be made to accomplish this task.

She said that the Lok Sabha elections were one of the biggest exercises in the country and every section of society was observing the administration for the efficient conduct of this task. All efforts were being made to ensure maximum participation of voters and achieve the target of over 70% voter turnout during the general elections.

The elections observers issued necessary guidelines and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and efforts done so far. General observer Divya Mittal asked the officials that required food arrangements must be ensured for the armed forces, police personnel etc on and before the poll day.

Mittal asked the AROs to ensure proper facilities for the polling parties and voters to save them from heat wave.

All 13 constituencies in Punjab go to poll in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The results would be declared on June 4.