Senate: Polling for graduate constituency in Sept, says PU

Amid ongoing protests over delay in polling for the registered graduate constituency of the Panjab University (PU) senate, the varsity on Wednesday said that it will be held on the third or fourth Sunday of September.

Delhi and Uttarakhand are yet to respond to the varsity’s request to set up polling booths there. “PU has already sent another reminder to these states on August 23 and is following up on the matter continuously. The university is fully prepared to conduct the election for registered graduates on the said dates,” said PU in an official communiqué.

The varsity has already received positive response from the five states- Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. The polling for the registered graduate constituency, from which 15 members are elected to the PU senate, was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18. But, PU postponed it on August 13, citing non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana.

Various student bodies have started an indefinite protest over the delay outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office. The protest entered its 12th day on Wednesday.

In the last few days, many prominent political leaders from Punjab, including Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, have visited the protest site on PU campus expressing their support for the students’ demand. Meanwhile, the student bodies have called for a protest rally on campus on Thursday as well.