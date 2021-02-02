IND USA
According to sources, the varsity again wrote to the state governments after they did not get any response from them. Mostly the polling booths of the registered graduate constituency are set up in different states. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Senate polls: Panjab University sends reminders to six states

The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Panjab University has again written to the governments of six states, where polling booths are to be set up, to seek their permission for conducting senate polls.

The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Last month, the varsity had informed the office of the vice-president of India, who is also the chancellor of PU, that the process has been initiated by seeking permission from the six state governments.

According to sources, the varsity again wrote to the state governments after they did not get any response from them. Mostly the polling booths of the registered graduate constituency are set up in different states.

The development comes after the chancellor’s office sought a draft schedule of the senate polls. According to the letter written by PU on January 18 to the chancellor’s office, the varsity said that the final election schedule will be proposed after the receipt of permission from the respective states.

Polls delayed due to pandemic

The polls were earlier scheduled to start in August last year, but they were postponed twice by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar due to the pandemic. The last senate polls were held in 2016.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 senators are nominated by the chancellor, two are from the Punjab legislative assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.

The four-year term of the previous senate ended on October 31 last year. The term of the syndicate, PU’s executive body, also ended on December 31. Its members are elected from among the senators. Hence, the university is now functioning without a governing body.

The preparation for the conduct of senate polls have already been initiated by PU. A university official said that the varsity was mulling over reducing the number of polling booths amid the pandemic.

The first-year students of PG courses will have to follow the standard operating procedures, which have already been notified by the institution. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The first-year students of PG courses will have to follow the standard operating procedures, which have already been notified by the institution. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Physical classes for PG first-year students begin at PEC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The institute is, however, yet to take any decision on allowing undergraduate students to attend physical classes
chandigarh news

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Get high-security number plates or pay 5,000 fine in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Get high-security number plates or pay 5,000 fine in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The Registration and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh, is going for stricter implementation of mandatory high security registration plate (HSRPs) and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on all old and new vehicles registered in the city
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records 50% decline in Covid cases in January

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Even fatalities in Chandigarh dropped by 60% as compared to December and the numbers were lowest since August
In 2019, CHB had cancelled the allotment of around 250 allottees for the violation. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

CHB rehab flats: Rent defaulters given 15 days to avoid eviction

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has told the allottees of Small Flats and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme to deposit their outstanding rents within 15 days or face cancellation proceedings
chandigarh news

Haryana suspends mobile internet in 7 districts till Wednesday evening

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Farmers on Tuesday blocked the national highway near the Khatkar toll plaza near Narwana in Jind to protest against the curbs.
chandigarh news

Gangster Yodha Singh, two others let off in 2017 kidnapping, robbery case

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Court of additional sessions judge acquitted Yodha Singh, alias Jodha, Amrik Singh and Balraj as the prosecution failed to prove its case
chandigarh news

Chandigarh colleges to reopen on February 10

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:26 PM IST
UT’s higher education department has decided to reopen city colleges on February 10 after a hiatus of 10 months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
chandigarh news

Light rain likely for two days in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:40 PM IST
If it rains during the day on Thursday, then cold day conditions can be expected with maximum temperature falling more than 4.5 degrees below normal
chandigarh news

Kin of Ambala man killed in crash get 51-lakh relief

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The family of an Ambala man, who died in an accident in December 2018, has been awarded 51
chandigarh news

15-yr-old Chandigarh girl raped repeatedly in Zirakpur hotel

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Two men have been booked, one of whom has been arrested, for kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 15-year-old Chandigarh girl at a hotel in Zirakpur
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh the amendment Bills will be introduced again as the governor had failed to send them to the President earlier. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM

By HT Corrrespondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:08 PM IST
If Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha, they have to be sent by the governor to the President
Mann also hinted that the Punjab chief minister has been silent over the newly passed farm laws and the subsequent protests.(Anil Dayal/HT Photos)
chandigarh news

‘Join them in their camps’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Punjab CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Mann, the AAP's Lok Sabha leader, said that the chief minister is obligated to join the farmers at Delhi’s borders and should set up a helpdesk for them.
The movement of vehicles through Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass has been restricted from February 3 to 5 due to inclement weather. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Apart from slippery roads due to snow, there is danger of avalanches and landslides, says Kullu SP, while announcing the temporary closure of the tunnel at Rohtang Pass
A Shiromani Akali Dal activist showing injuries suffered after the clash with Congress supporters at the Jalalabad tehsil complex on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal escapes unhurt as Akalis, Congress workers clash

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Four activists of SAD, Congress suffer bullet injuries in the clash at Jalalabad tehsil office where nominations for the civic body elections were being filed
