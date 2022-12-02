Senior citizen gets life-term for raping mentally challenged minor

A senior citizen has been awarded life-term for raping a 10-year-old girl with mental disabilities at her school in 2018.

As per the FIR, the man, who was working as a labourer in the school, had lured her to the terrace of the school building and raped her.

The girl’s grandfather told the police that on the morning of December 8, 2018, the minor had come home crying. After much coaxing, she revealed her ordeal. “She was playing in the playground when the man took her to the terrace of the school and raped her. When she started crying, he gagged her and tried to lure her with money,” the grandfather stated in the FIR.

On his complaint, the case was registered under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at Panchkula police station.

While awarding life sentence, the court of additional district and sessions judge Parveen Kumar Lal, also directed the convict, Ashok Kumar, 62, from Samlhari village in Panchkula, to pay a penalty of ₹1 lakh.

20-year jail for tempo driver who sodomised 12-yr-old boy

In another case, the court sentenced a tempo driver to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a 12-year-old boy.

The case dates back to June 25, 2018 when the child’s uncle had hired a tempo to transport buffaloes to his village. Thinking that his son would also reach home safely, the 12-year-old’s father sent him in the same tempo. But on the way, the driver stopped the vehicle at a secluded spot and sodomised the boy.

The victim’s father said, “Our son started complaining of severe pain when he reached home. As his mother and I were not at home, we did not get to know about the crime till the next day.”

On his complaint, a case under Section 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of POCSO Act, 2012, were registered. Convict Naresh Kumar, 40, from Khopper village has been awarded to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Additional district attorney Romil Lamba said the court has directed the district legal services authority to pay ₹4 lakh compensation to the girl victim and ₹2 lakh compensation to the boy victim.

