Senior citizen loses 1 lakh to phone fraud in Chandigarh

An unidentified fraudster duped a senior citizen of ₹1 lakh in the city, police said on Friday.

In his police complaint, 67-year-old resident of Baldev Raj Paul of Young Dwellers Complex, Sector 49, said that the accused fraudulently withdrew ₹1 lakh from his bank account.

Paul fell prey to the swindler after he inadvertently made a transaction of ₹9,500 from his Citi Bank account on a mobile phone application PhonePe.

The sexagenarian then raised a request with his bank in this regard and was assured that the amount would be credited into his PhonePe wallet soon. However, when he didn’t receive the amount for some time, he looked for other helpline numbers of the bank online. When he called one of the many numbers thrown up by the Google search, the accused picked up posing as a bank employee.

The unknown caller told the complainant that his money would be credited into his bank and took the confidential details. Soon after, Paul received two messages of withdrawal of total ₹1 lakh from his bank account.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 49 police station.