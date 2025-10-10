Senior party leaders to attend unveiling of Virbhadra’s statue: Vikramaditya Singh

The PWD Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday inspected the site at Shimla’s historic Ridge ground where the statue of the state’s six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh will be unveiled on October 13. Himachal public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh (File)

Speaking to the media during his visit, Vikramaditya Singh, said, “The CM had convened a meeting on Wednesday with all district administration officials and departmental officers, instructing them to finalise the programme outline. I am here to monitor the preparations.”

Singh also confirmed that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to attend the ceremony, along with party leaders Rajiv Shukla and Rajani Patil. The participation of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will depend on her health condition.

“We are likely to receive confirmation regarding Sonia Gandhi’s visit in a day or two, but Priyanka Gandhi is expected to be the chief guest. The chief minister, cabinet ministers, and MLAs will also attend the event,” he informed.