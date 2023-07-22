PGI doctor who tried to end life joined DM course days ago

The senior resident, who tried to end his life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday, had enrolled in the three-year DM (doctorate of medicine) hepatology course only recently. Before taking the extreme step, the doctor had written a detailed statement, seeking that his senior be charged with abetment to suicide.

Currently back home in Haryana since the incident, the doctor, who also completed his MD from PGIMER, is likely to rejoin the institute.

Accusing an associate professor in the hepatology department of subjecting him to humiliation and making his life unbearable since he joined the institute, the doctor had injected himself with midazolam, a drug used to produce sleepiness and relieve anxiety before surgery or certain procedures, but was saved in time by his peers.

In his suicide note, the doctor had mentioned that it was his dream to pursue MD & DM from PGIMER. “I got both, but people here are toxic. I don’t want to leave DM also,” he had written.

A committee, appointed by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, is probing the incident.

According to Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, the deputy director of administration, a committee has been constituted with dean academics Naresh K Panda at the helm. “The committee is currently investigating the issue and is expected to submit its report by Saturday,” he said.

Dr Lal said any resident doctor can meet him in person at any time to share a concern. He also emphasised that he was in constant touch with the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD). Furthermore, he said it was their responsibility to support and stand behind the residents during any challenges they face.

“There’s a useful adage for all professionals: A junior should not forget that they are a junior and a senior should never remember that they are a senior, and the working environment will be happy for both,” said Dr Lal.

90% resident doctors stressed: Study

In 2018, the psychiatry department of PGIMER had conducted a study on the stress levels of resident doctors. The study concluded that 90% of resident doctors, mainly in the first and second years, were stressed. A whopping 86% didn’t seek psychiatric help and 57% felt there’s a stigma attached to mental health problems. The study also found 90% doctors were moderately or severely stressed, which meant their routines were affected and they were finding it difficult to cope with life. 10% were overwhelmingly stressed, found the study that was conducted after a resident doctor committed suicide.

Crisis helpline for PGIMER Students

A round-the-clock helpline is run by a senior resident and a consultant of the department of psychiatry. As per protocol, depending on the need, the senior resident may either be able to handle the case on telephone itself or in most cases advise the student concerned to reach the emergency medical/surgical OPD of PGIMER in 15-30 minutes.

Upon checking, numerous junior doctors were not acquainted with the existence of this helpline. Some mentioned having heard about it during orientation but were unaware of the specific contact number.

