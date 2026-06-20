Senior UT officials to meet Shah next week to push for city’s vertical growth

In a development that could shape the future skyline and urban character of the city, senior officials of the Chandigarh administration are scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah next week to deliberate on the proposed amendments to the Master Plan, with focus on the contentious issue of permitting high-rise constructions. The administration is likely to present a detailed roadmap outlining the objectives, regulatory provisions, and anticipated impact of the amendments.

Sources in the administration said the meeting is expected to revolve around the proposed changes under the ongoing deregulation framework, which seeks to introduce high-rise vertical expansion to accommodate the city’s growing population amid limited land availability. The administration is likely to present a detailed roadmap outlining the objectives, regulatory provisions, and anticipated impact of the amendments.

Among the major issues expected to be discussed are relaxations in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and building height restrictions, particularly in Phase 3 (Sector 48 to 56, Sector 61, Sector 63), periphery and industrial areas. The revised building norms allow for a maximum height of 30 metres (around 98.5 feet) and a FAR of 3.0, enabling significantly higher residential density than existing provisions.

For industrial areas, the administration enhanced the FAR to 2.0, along with permitting 60% ground coverage and a maximum building height of 68 feet and 3 inches for plots up to two kanal. For larger plots, FAR of 2.0 and 60% ground coverage will also be allowed, a move that was hailed by industrialists associations as they believed this could potentially help grow micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that had long been neglected or shifted out of the city.

The rationale

The administration is likely to emphasise that the proposed changes are aimed at aligning Chandigarh’s development framework with emerging urban realities. With increasing population pressure and economic activity, officials argue that the existing low-rise, low-density model may not be sustainable in the long term. Officials are also expected to highlight the need to position Chandigarh as a competitive urban centre in the region, capable of attracting investment and supporting future growth.

Apprehensions and opposition

The administration had proposed permitting up to 10-storey buildings with a FAR of 3 in peripheral sectors, a move that triggered widespread apprehension among urban planners, heritage experts, and residents. Chandigarh, globally recognised for its planned architecture and low-rise aesthetic envisioned by Le Corbusier, faces concerns over potential dilution of its unique identity.

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari had also objected to the proposed amendments, saying the plan to increase building heights up to 30 metres, ground coverage up to 40%, and FAR up to 2.5-3.0 represents a fundamental departure from Chandigarh’s human-scale design principles based on “sun, space and verdure.”

Tewari also flagged inconsistencies in building bylaws, particularly the differential treatment of stilt floors across phases of the city. While stilt parking is excluded from height calculations in Phase-2 sectors (31 to 47-B), it is included in Phase-3 and peripheral areas – an inconsistency he termed “legally untenable” and a potential loophole to increase building volumes without public scrutiny.

City-based architects who have served in Chandigarh administration in the past argue that allowing high-rise structures could strain existing infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, traffic management, and parking systems. There are also fears of increased congestion, environmental degradation, and pressure on green spaces.

Heritage conservationists have raised red flags over the possible violation of the city’s original planning ethos, warning that unregulated vertical growth could lead to irreversible changes in Chandigarh’s urban fabric.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and civil society groups have also expressed concern over the lack of adequate public consultation and transparency in the amendment process.

As Chandigarh is a union territory, the final call on the proposed amendments rests with the Centre.