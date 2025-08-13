Separate de-addiction centre for women to come up in Himachal: Shandil

Considering the increasing number of female drug addicts, Himachal Pradesh government is mulling on building a separate de-addiction centre for women in the state, said health and family welfare minister Dr (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday. Himachal health and family welfare minister Dr (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil . (Sourced)

Our government is considering constructing a separate de-addiction centre for women in the state. The number of females addicted to drugs is increasing every day in the state,” said Shandil.

Speaking at the launch of the trailer of “The White Truth” web series against drug abuse under the Yuva Bachao Abhiyan by Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti here, Shandil also said that the government is exploring options to establish a government-run de-addiction centre in Shimla. This series, having 7 episodes, is centered around people fallen prey to drug menace. The aim of the series is to spread awareness.

At present the state has only five de-addiction centres – in Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Una districts, as per the information shared by the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment BL Verma in the Rajya Sabha on July 30 in response to a query by BJP MP from Himachal Harsh Mahajan.

On the issue of drugs being supplied in private drug de-addiction centres, Shandil said, “Strict action will be taken against such centres.”

“The drug addicts undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and hospital in Shimla will not be kept with mental patients. Our government is going to take steps in this direction. State government has implemented strict rules to stop the drug consignment in the state. The general public is supporting the anti-drug movement in the state,” Shandil further added.

The issue of lack of rehabilitation centres in the state had also triggered a verbal slugfest between governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Shukla had said, “There is only one Red Cross-run drug rehabilitation centre in Kullu. We have been hearing about identification of land for setting up a centre in Sirmaur but nothing is moving on ground. This shows the seriousness of the government.”

Govt committed to rehabilitating those trapped in the drug menace: CM

Speaking on International Youth Day, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the state’s commitment to make Himachal a drug free state while urging youth to stay away from drugs and actively support efforts to make Himachal a drug-free State. “Today’s youth are the future of the nation and the progress of Himachal is directly linked to their well-being,” he said.

Speaking on the recent statements of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Sukhu urged the Union government to respond to questions raised him, saying that evading issues by distorting statements undermines democratic discourse. “The questions raised by Rahul Gandhi are important and the ruling party at the Centre must answer them. The Election Commission should also respond. This is perhaps the first time we are seeing replies being replaced with distorted interpretations and allegations, which serve no purpose,” said Sukhu.

During the event, the CM also launched an HIV awareness campaign, scheduled to run from August 12 to October 12, 2025. The campaign will cover 6,000 villages and more than 1,500 educational institutions of the state.

Earlier during the day, the CM flagged off a ‘Red Run’ and ‘Bicycle Run’ from his official residence and felicitated the winners.