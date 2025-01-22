Septuagenarian gets 20-yr RI for raping minor girl

In a fast-track special court under POCSO, additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh convicted a 70-year-old man for raping a four-year-old girl after luring her with a pack of snacks. The court awarded the convict 20 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In a fast-track special court under POCSO, additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh convicted a 70-year-old man for raping a four-year-old girl after luring her with a pack of snacks. The court awarded the convict 20 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational image)

The court also slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict. An FIR was lodged against the convict Sham Lal of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on April 7, 2024.

The FIR was lodged against the accused following the complaint of the mother of the victim. The victim’s mother stated that her daughter was playing in the park near their house and suddenly went missing on April 6, 2024. She started looking for her but to no avail. After some time, her daughter returned home. The girl told her that the accused took her to his house after luring her with eatables and raped her. When she started crying the accused gave her chocolates and asked her to keep mum.

The mother raised the alarm and called on neighbours. Later, they filed a complaint with the police.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act was lodged against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested the accused. The accused was an acquaintance of the family of the victim. As the girl was known to the accused, she went with him without any resistance.