Serial killer held with 1kg heroin from Patti

A serial killer wanted in at least five murder cases registered in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra was arrested in Patti on Thursday.

Police have recovered 1kg of heroin from the possession of Gurpartap Singh, alias Gora, of Patti city. Police said Gurpartap had been looting trucks on highways after killing drivers. He was wanted in five murder cases registered against him at Agra, Kapurthala and Jalandhar and Maharashtra.

The accused was arrested from his home following a tip-off. “A team led-by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charan Singh conducted a raid and the accused was arrested from his home,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale while addressing a press conference.

He said: “When the accused was questioned, he disclosed that he, along with his brother-in-law (sister’s husband), had killed five drivers and looted their trucks. The accused confessed that three murders were committed on January 19, March 22 and March 24 this year in Agra, Kapurthala and Jalandhar and two truck drivers were done to death in Maharashtra last year.”

Besides five murders, the accused committed 15 robberies, said the SSP, adding most of the trucks he robbed were laden with iron roads. Three of his associates were helping him in selling the looted trucks and their material, the SSP said.

A fresh case under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Patti city police station.