Seven drug peddlers land in Ludhiana police’s net
While Ludhiana city police nabbed three accused drug peddlers, four others landed in the custody of the rural unit.
Police on Tuesday arrested seven alleged drug peddlers in separate cases.
While Ludhiana city police nabbed three accused, four others landed in the custody of the rural unit.
In the first case, Division number 1 Police arrested two persons, identified as Amandeep Singh and Surinder Kaur, both residents of Moga, after recovering 2 kg 700 gm of opium from the backside of the Fire Brigade office.
Inspector Satwant Singh said he, along with his police team, was on a patrol near Ghanta Ghar Chowk when they received a tip-off that the accused would pass through the area. Police arrested the accused after recovering the drugs from their possession.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Division number 1 police station.
In another case, Division number 1 police held a man with 257 gm heroin and impounded his motorcycle. Police arrested Jawar Singh, a resident of the city, from a local bus stand.
The accused had allegedly reached the bus stand to hand off the heroin to a customer, but was nabbed following a tip off.
Rural police, meanwhile, arrested four drug peddlers on Tuesday in three separate cases.
In the first case City Jagraon police nabbed Veerpal Kaur of Jagraon with 65 intoxicant pills as she was allegedly waiting for customers near a science college on the Raikot road.
Hathur police held two persons, identified as Manpreet Singh and Sarvan Singh, both residents of Rasulpur and recovered a total of 270 intoxicant pills from their possession.
Police, following a tip off, also had arrested Manpreet after recovering 125 intoxicant pills from his possession. During interrogation, the accused revealed the identity of his accomplice Sarvan, who was eventually nabbed along with 145 intoxicant pills and ₹15,200 worth of drug money.
Sidhwan Bet police arrested Paramjit Singh of Talwara village after recovering 120 intoxicant pills from him in his village.
All the accused were booked unde ther NDPS Act.
