Seven hardcore criminals arrested in J&K’s Samba, weapons seized

ByPTI, Jammu
Apr 19, 2025 05:20 PM IST

Seven alleged hardcore criminals were arrested and sharp-edged weapons were seized in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Multiple criminal cases have been already registered against the accused in different police stations in Samba and other districts. (iStock)
The criminals were in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when they were intercepted and arrested by police near AIIMS Vijaypur, a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested accused as Yaqoob Ali alias “Yuka”, Ismail alias “Bachu” and Mohd Iqbal of Samba; Mohd Sain, Murad Ali and Mohd Irfan of Jammu; and Gazanfer of Doda, and said they were members of an organised syndicate and were planning to commit some “heinous offence”.

Multiple criminal cases have already been registered against the accused in different police stations in Samba and other districts, he said, adding four sharp-edged weapons and the SUV were also seized from them.

