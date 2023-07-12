: The Haryana government on Tuesday said that seven districts, including Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Kaithal have been comparatively more affected due to excessive rainfall in the state during the last two days. Seven Haryana dists more affected by excessive rainfall

An official spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the administrative secretaries in charge of flood and excessive rain-affected districts to rush to the districts assigned for monitoring government operations.

The officers have been asked to help and guide the deputy commissioners.

The spokesperson said that in-charges of the seven districts have been asked to immediately go to their respective districts and monitor the works related to disaster management at the ground level.

The officers deputed are TVSN Prasad, Sumita Misra, Ankur Gupta, Dr. G. Anupama, AK Singh, Arun Gupta and Vikas Gupta at Karnal, Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra Panipat, Yamunanagar and Kaithal respectively.

Haryana hikes honorarium of sarpanches, panches

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has increased the honorarium of sarpanches and panches. An official spokesperson said that sarpanches and panches will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,600 as a monthly honorarium respectively. The government has issued a notification in this regard and the increased rates will be applicable from April 1, 2023. At present, sarpanches and panches get an honorarium of ₹3,000 and ₹1,000 per month respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON