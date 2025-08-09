Seven held for firing at house in Sangrur village

The Sangrur police have arrested seven people involved in a firing incident at a house in Hassanpur village of Sangrur with three country-made pistols and magazines, police said on Friday. An SUV and a motorcycle used in the crime have also been impounded, senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said.

SSP Chahal said the incident was a result of a dispute between a Melbourne resident, Avreet Singh, and the complainant’s son, Arshdeep Singh Sidhu, who also lives in the same city in Australia.

As per the complaint, on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, armed miscreants fired shots at a house in Mamgarh of Malerkotla district.

Complainant Kulwinder Singh of Hassanpur village said his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, and father, Baldev Singh, were at home when the incident took place between 1:30 am and 2 am.

Kulwinder alleged that Harmanpreet Singh of Mulowal village was involved in the crime. A case was registered on August 5 under Sections 109, 125, 3(5), 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act against Harmanpreet Singh and three other unknown individuals.

“On August 6, cops arrested Harmanpreet Singh. Based on his interrogation, police identified and arrested his accomplices, identified as Tarnveer Singh, Natish Bhatti, and Gurnoor Singh. Two country-made pistols with magazines and a motorcycle, all used in the crime, were recovered from their possession,” the SSP said.

During the investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they were provided with the pistols by Navjot Singh, Harman Singh, and Amrinder Singh, who also gave them a Mahindra Bolero in Pedhni village. “On August 8, police named and arrested Navjot Singh, Harman Singh, and Amrinder Singh. A pistol was recovered from Navjot Singh, and the white Bolero vehicle was recovered from Amrinder Singh,” the SSP added.

“Avreet Singh promised Harmanpreet a substantial amount of money to assist three individuals—Tarnveer Singh, Natish Bhatti, and Gurnoor Singh—in carrying out the crime. The motive behind the attack was a prior dispute between the two NRIs. This personal grudge was the reason Avreet orchestrated the firing incident,” the SSP said.