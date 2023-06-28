7 killed, 13 injured in road mishaps in Doda, Ramban

At least five labourers among seven people were killed and 13 others injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu region’s Doda and Ramban districts on Tuesday, said officials. At least five labourers among seven people were killed and 13 others injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu region’s Doda and Ramban districts on Tuesday, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

Doda district police chief, SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “At least five labourers were killed, and 12 others injured when a vehicle (Trax) they were travelling in, veered off the road and fell into a 150-metre gorge near Guldanda on Bhaderwah-Bani Road.”

Guldanda is a tourist spot in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

The vehicle was ferrying labourers from Bani in Kathua district to Doda via Bhaderwah road.

“After crossing Chattergala, the border of Kathua district, the vehicle plunged into a gorge before half a km of Guldanda. According to the driver, steering of the vehicle (JK06-5071) developed a technical fault that caused the accident,” said the SSP.

The injured were shifted to a hospital by local volunteers and policemen personnel, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, he added.

The dead were identified as Firdous Ahmed, 28, son of Ghulam Ahmed Naik of Chapneri Banihal in Ramban district, Sher Chand, 69, son of Bailia of Kanthal Basohli in Kathua district, Ghulam Nabi, 47, son of Mohammadullah, of Gundna, Vinod Kumar, 50, son of Mehar Chand Manhas, of Mounda Sartingal, Barkatullah Hajaam, 52, son of Ghulam Mohammad of Babora Ghat, (all three from Doda district).

In a separate road accident, two men died and another injured when their Alto car (JK 02 N/1856) plunged into a gorge at Rampaari in Ramban district on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Mohammad Afzal Malik, 32, son of Gul Mohammad Malik and Mohammad Azmat, 55, son of Abdul Rashid Malik, residents of Ramsoo.

Soon after the incident, policemen and some locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The critically injured person was identified as Shabir Ahmed Malik, 35, son of Gul Mohammad Malik. He was shifted to sub-district hospital in Banihal.