Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease.

On Saturday, there were 51 active cases in the district, of which 49 were under home isolation while the rest were admitted in different hospitals. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.