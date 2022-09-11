Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
On Saturday, there were 51 active cases in the district, of which 49 were under home isolation while the rest were admitted in different hospitals. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported.
The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease.
On Saturday, there were 51 active cases in the district, of which 49 were under home isolation while the rest were admitted in different hospitals. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur
A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.
-
Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse
A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.
-
4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry
Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it. Khanna senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.
-
Ludhiana| Four arrested for fake I-T raid robbery
Six days after a gang of miscreants impersonating income tax officials robbed ₹25 lakh from the house of a farmer in Rohno Khurd village in Khanna, four of them landed in the police net on Saturday. According to police, at least nine persons were involved in the crime, and five of them are still on the run.
-
Ludhiana | 7 months on, three booked for Arya Mohalla man’s suicide
Seven months after a resident of Arya Mohalla ended his life, police booked three persons for abetment on the complaint of his wife. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had left for her parents' house after her husband's death. He died by suicide on February 15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics