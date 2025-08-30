Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Seven of family among 10 dead as cloudbursts hit J&K’s Ramban, Reasi

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 11:04 am IST

Search on for two people missing after cloudbursts triggered landslides in Rajgarh and Mahore areas of Jammu region between 12.30am and 3am on Saturday.

At least 10 people, including seven members of a family, were killed and two others are missing after two cloudbursts hit Rajgarh and Mahore areas of Ramban and Reasi districts, respectively, early on Saturday, officials said.

The landslide that claimed the lives of seven members of a family in Mahore tehsil of Reasi around 3am on Saturday. (X)
The landslide that claimed the lives of seven members of a family in Mahore tehsil of Reasi around 3am on Saturday.

A police officer said that a cloudburst hit Rajgarh around 12.30am on Saturday. “Two houses and a school building were hit. As a result, three people lost their lives, while two remain missing. A rescue operation is underway,” he said.

The district administration has mobilised teams to provide relief to the affected people.

In another cloudburst, a family of seven members was wiped out in Mahore tehsil of Reasi around 3am on Saturday.

Sub divisional police officer, Mahore, deputy superintendent of police Waqar Yunus said, “The cloudburst triggered a landslide that swept away a house in Badder village, burying the entire family of seven members. The bodies remained buried for four hours till they were retrieved later in the morning.”

The deceased comprised a couple, Nazir Ahmed and Wazira Bano, and their five sons aged four, six, eight, 10 and 12 years.

