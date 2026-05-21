Severe heatwave grips Punjab, Haryana, no relief till May 26

Punjab and Haryana are reeling under a severe and persistent heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for most parts of both states. A woman covering herself and a child in her arms with a stole, walks on a road amid the scorching sun and heatwaves, in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Officials have warned that hot and dry conditions are likely to continue without significant relief until at least May 26, as temperatures remain well above seasonal norms across the region.

Rohtak and Bathinda were the hottest in the region, breaching the 46 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday. In many places across Punjab and Haryana, maximum temperatures hovered close to 45 degrees Celsius.

Other major cities in Punjab also remained under severe heat stress, with Patiala touching 45°C, Chandigarh 44.4°C, Ludhiana 44.1°C, and Amritsar 43.6°C. Overall, the average maximum temperature in Punjab has increased by around 0.7°C in the past 24 hours and is currently about 4.6°C above normal, indicating sustained heatwave conditions.

In Haryana, Sirsa sizzled at 46.2°C, Narnaul 45.6°C, Bhiwani 44.5°C, Gurugram 44°C, while Karnal’s maximum settled at 43.7°C.

Dry weather continues

According to the IMD’s Chandigarh meteorological centre, weather conditions across Punjab and Haryana have remained predominantly dry over the past 24 hours, with only isolated instances of gusty winds reported in some areas. The forecast indicates that this dry spell is likely to continue, with no significant rainfall or cooling trend expected across the two states until at least May 26. While a brief and minor moderation in temperatures may occur in isolated pockets during May 22-23, it is unlikely to provide meaningful relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Most-affected regions

Weather models suggest that southern and central Punjab districts — including Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, and adjoining areas — will remain under the most intense heat stress. These regions are expected to continue experiencing severe heatwave conditions over the coming days, with prolonged exposure increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Health risks rise as advisory issued

The orange alert issued by the IMD signifies “be prepared” conditions, warning of possible health impacts and disruption to normal life. Medical experts caution that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and potentially life-threatening heat stroke if not treated promptly. Hospitals are also likely to see an increase in cases of dizziness, fatigue, headaches, vomiting, fainting, and low blood pressure during such prolonged heat spells. Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses remain at higher risk.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, typically between 12pm and 4pm, and to maintain adequate hydration throughout the day. People are advised to wear light, loose cotton clothing, use protective coverings such as caps or umbrellas when outdoors, and keep living spaces as cool as possible. Officials have also stressed the importance of checking on elderly family members and neighbours regularly during the ongoing heatwave.

(With PTI inputs)