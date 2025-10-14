Sex racket busted in Rohtak

Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal said that they received information about a sex racket being operated from a hotel in the city and women are brought from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other areas. “On Sunday night, we raided the hotel and found four men and six women.
Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Rohtak with the arrest of four men and rescuing six women on Sunday night. Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal said that they received information about a sex racket being operated from a hotel in the city and women are brought from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other areas. “On Sunday night, we raided the hotel and found four men and six women. They were brought to Arya Nagar police station and the women said that the hotel owner called them and pushed them into prostitution. Four persons were booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” he added.
The Haryana government has changed the policy related to the empanelment of banks authorised to handle government transactions in the state. Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS, finance), has issued the revised guidelines in this regard. According to the amended policy, the finance department has removed the deposit limit of ₹50 crore for banks (excluding small finance banks) that are being empanelled with the state government for the first time. Now, such banks will be treated at par with other banks already empanelled with the state government. For small finance banks, the permissible deposit limit for any one department and one bank has been increased from ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore.