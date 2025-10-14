Sex racket busted in Rohtak

Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Rohtak with the arrest of four men and rescuing six women on Sunday night. Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal said that they received information about a sex racket being operated from a hotel in the city and women are brought from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other areas. “On Sunday night, we raided the hotel and found four men and six women. They were brought to Arya Nagar police station and the women said that the hotel owner called them and pushed them into prostitution. Four persons were booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” he added. Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Rohtak with the arrest of four men and rescuing six women on Sunday night. (Representational image)

Other short story

Bank empanelment policy