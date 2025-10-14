Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sex racket busted in Rohtak

    Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal said that they received information about a sex racket being operated from a hotel in the city and women are brought from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other areas. “On Sunday night, we raided the hotel and found four men and six women.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 6:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Rohtak with the arrest of four men and rescuing six women on Sunday night. Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal said that they received information about a sex racket being operated from a hotel in the city and women are brought from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other areas. “On Sunday night, we raided the hotel and found four men and six women. They were brought to Arya Nagar police station and the women said that the hotel owner called them and pushed them into prostitution. Four persons were booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” he added.

    Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Rohtak with the arrest of four men and rescuing six women on Sunday night. (Representational image)
    Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Rohtak with the arrest of four men and rescuing six women on Sunday night. (Representational image)

    Other short story

    Bank empanelment policy

    Chandigarh The Haryana government has changed the policy related to the empanelment of banks authorised to handle government transactions in the state. Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS, finance), has issued the revised guidelines in this regard. According to the amended policy, the finance department has removed the deposit limit of 50 crore for banks (excluding small finance banks) that are being empanelled with the state government for the first time. Now, such banks will be treated at par with other banks already empanelled with the state government. For small finance banks, the permissible deposit limit for any one department and one bank has been increased from 25 crore to 50 crore.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sex Racket Busted In Rohtak
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sex Racket Busted In Rohtak
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes