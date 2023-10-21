News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sextortion racket: 2 held for duping man of 3.4 lakh

Sextortion racket: 2 held for duping man of 3.4 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2023 09:38 AM IST

The accused were identified as Dinesh Meena, 23, of Shivdaspura, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Girdhari Singh alias Shooter, 20, of Sanganer Sadar, Jaipur, Rajasthan. While Meena is a graduate, Shooter has studied till secondary level. Police recovered two mobiles used in the crime from their possession.

Two Rajasthan residents were arrested for allegedly duping a Sector 15 resident of 3.41 lakh after making an obscene video call to him and recording it.

The victim, a resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh, told the police that he had received a friend request from a girl, namely Rashi Aggarwal, on Instagram.

After accepting her request, he started chatting with her. Eventually, they exchanged numbers, and the girl made a WhatsApp video call to the complaint. When the victim picked up the call, he found the girl in an objectionable condition.

“The complainant tried to cover his face, but it was already captured by the caller. After being blackmailed, the victim paid 3,41,000 to the fraudsters,” said SP Ketan Bansal.

After the victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber police, raids were conducted at Jaipur, Rajasthan, following which the accused were arrested by the Chandigarh Cyber police.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Saturday, October 21, 2023
