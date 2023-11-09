: Jind education department has completed its investigation against the principal of a government senior secondary school, who is facing charges of allegedly sexually harassing over 60 minor girl students. Sexual harassment allegations: Jind education dept submits report against principal to women panel

Jind district education officer Jyoti Sheokand said that they have completed the probe against the accused principal and sent the same to special investigation team of the Jind police, which is leading the investigation, and state women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia.

She remained tight lipped and refused to share more details about the case. However, a committee formed by Jind district administration and the special investigation team of Jind police are also probing the case.

The farmer bodies of Jind district have called a mahapanchayat in Uchana town on November 10 over this issue and sought support from civil society people.

Farmer leader Azad Palwa said that they have called a mahapanchayat on November 10 and they will reveal ‘some details’ about the entire issue.

“We will also disclose the names of those teachers who helped the accused principal for sexually molesting the minor girls. Some officers also tried to bury the issue and help the accused,” he added.

Narwana DSP Amit Bhatia, who is leading the SIT in the case, said eight girl students had recorded their statement under section 164 of the CrPc, which had become a strong evidence in the case.

Police sources confirmed that the accused principal confessed to sexually harassing the girl students and he also revealed few incidents of harassment.

“The accused also named a few persons who followed his directions to send the girl students to his office. There are strong evidences against him to produce a challan in the court. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday. Nearly 50 girl students had filed a questionnaire in which questions were related to the principal and his acts,” said a senior police official requesting anonymity.

