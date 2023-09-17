Sexual harassment case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh furnishes bail bonds

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appeared before a court here to furnish bail bonds on Saturday, a day after he was granted anticipatory bail in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him last year on the complaint of a junior woman coach. Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appeared before a court here to furnish bail bonds on Saturday, a day after he was granted anticipatory bail in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him last year on the complaint of a junior woman coach. (HT File Photo)

Singh appeared before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rahul Garg to furnish the bail bonds. The next date of hearing in the case is October 10.

Counsels for the complainant requested the trial court to consider the conditions with regard to apprehension of the complainant as imposed in orders passed by the court.

The court of additional sessions judge Rajeev K Beri had on Friday allowed Singh’s anticipatory bail plea.

Singh, a former captain of the Indian hockey team, was booked by the Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of a junior athletics coach. He gave up his sports portfolio a day after. The trial court had issued notice to the accused minister for September 16.

Anticipating arrest from the Chandigarh Police on the day of his hearing, Singh’s counsel filed an anticipatory bail application in the court on September 4. Today, he appeared and paid surety and collected challan.