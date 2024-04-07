 Sexual harassment case: Minister Sandeep Singh may file discharge plea - Hindustan Times
Sexual harassment case: Minister Sandeep Singh may file discharge plea

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 07, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Sandeep Singh, 37, a former captain of the Indian hockey team, was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of a junior athletics coach that he had sexually harassed her. Following this, he had given up his sports portfolio in the Khattar cabinet

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is embroiled in a sexual harassment case, may file a discharge application during the next hearing as his counsel, on Saturday, sought an adjournment before the framing of charges. The case will next come up for hearing on May 4.

Sandeep Singh, 37, a former captain of the Indian hockey team, was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of a junior athletics coach that he had sexually harassed her. Following this, he had given up his sports portfolio in the Khattar cabinet.

The final report submitted runs into 700 pages and the Chandigarh Police have invoked Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354 A, 354 B, 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

