Sexual harassment case: SMVDU sends professor on leave till completion of probe

Following allegations of sexual harassment by a PhD scholar and subsequent protests by the students, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has sent a professor on leave till the completion of the probe.

“The SMVDU has shifted the accused Prof Hari Govind Mishra from the position of HoD Business School as well as Dean Students Welfare with immediate effect and sent him on leave on Friday,” said an SMVDU official.

However, the students continued their protest seeking punishment beyond a forced leave.

“The university shall ensure that the enquiry was taken to its logical conclusion in a time-bound manner and action, as warranted under rules, shall be taken. Meanwhile, the accused faculty member has been sent on leave and relieved of his official duties till the completion of the enquiry proceedings,” a handout issued by the university said.

It may be stated here that the incident has come at a time when a Jammu University professor Dr Chandrashekhar Chandra of the psychology department had allegedly committed suicide in his office chamber following similar allegations levelled against him by around 22 students of the psychology department.

A special investigation team has been investigating Prof Chandra’s alleged suicide case.