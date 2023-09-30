SFJ’s Pannun booked for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

Ahmedabad : Gujarat Police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium here, into “world terror cup”, an official said on Friday. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In the first information report (FIR), the cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country have received Pannun’s threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

The complaint filed by sub-inspector HN Prajapati of the cybercrime branch said that it has come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message.

Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various mediums, the FIR said.

The pre-recorded message said that October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of “World Terror Cup”. Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags, it said.

“We are going to take revenge of Nijjar’s assassination. We are going to use ballots against your bullets. We are going to use vote against your violence. Remember 5th October, it will not be World Cricket Cup it will be beginning of World Terror Cup... message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,” said the FIR quoting the transcribed message.