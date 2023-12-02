close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC, Akali Dal to launch stir against govt over Kapurthala clash

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 02, 2023 08:36 AM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the protest will be staged on daily basis at Sultanpur Lodhi. SGPC member and SAD halqa in-charge will jointly lead the protest.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have decided to launch protest from December 3 against alleged “violation of maryada” by Punjab Police at Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi and opening fire amid dispute between two factions of Nihangs over control of the gurdwara.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT file)
“The issue of the gurdwara could have been resolved through dialogue, but the state government failed to do so. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is solely responsible for this incident as he has the portfolio of home affairs,” said Dhami, adding that, “The act of the cops has hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.”

The SGPC chief also said, “Lack of action against the officials who executed the order has enraged the community across the world. So, the agitation will be launched by both the organisations.”

