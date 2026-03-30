Chandigarh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has convened a meeting of all Sikh organisations on April 6 at its headquarters in Amritsar, in connection with the state government's decision to amend the law for punishment for sacrilege of religious texts. SGPC calls for meeting of Sikh bodies over Punjab govt's decision to amend law for sacrilege

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, after a meeting with SGPC members here on Monday, termed the issue extremely sensitive and emphasised the need for a collective 'panthic' opinion.

He said representatives of all Sikh organisations, Nihang Singh groups, Damdami Taksal, Sikh institutions, scholars, judges and lawyers, Sikh Missionary Colleges, Singh Sabhas, Sikh federations, heads of various sects, among others have been invited to participate in the meeting.

Dhami stated that the SGPC supports enacting stringent laws to prevent sacrilege and ensure a permanent and meaningful solution, but expressed concern that the Punjab government "has not clarified its position".

At a recent meeting in Amritsar, the SGPC had asked the government to ensure that the sentiments of the Sikh community are respected and that all information sought by it in this matter is promptly provided.

Speaking here on Monday, Dhami further stressed the distinction between general religious texts and Sri Guru Granth Sahib, describing the latter as the eternal, living Guru, bestowed with Guruship by the Sikh Gurus themselves.

He said preserving the sanctity, honour, and supreme status of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is of utmost importance and "to build a unified panthic consensus" over the issue, the SGPC has called this joint meeting of Sikh bodies and institutions.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Saturday said that the state will toughen the sacrilege law and anyone committing "beadbi" of Guru Granth Sahib will face punishment up to life imprisonment.

The Mann government will be convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13 to amend the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008 for stricter punishment against sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

SGPC president Dhami said that earlier, the Punjab government had formed a select committee regarding the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Religious Scriptures Bill, 2025.

The SGPC's high-level committee had repeatedly sought clarification and responses from the government, but despite several letters, no information was provided, he claimed.

"The government has now created further confusion by proposing amendments to the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008. It is equally important to consider that any law framed by the state government would be applicable only within Punjab, raising questions about its implementation in other states in case of sacrilege incidents," he said.

The SGPC president reiterated that the apex religious body of the Sikhs has always advocated for strict laws and continues to demand that a unified national consensus be reached and implemented effectively.

He said invitation letters will be sent to leaders of all Sikh organizations, urging them to attend the April 6 meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.