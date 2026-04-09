SGPC chief, Akal Takht jathedar invited to programme honouring Khamenei by Iranian delegation

An Iranian delegation on Wednesday visited Amritsar and invited Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president and Akal Takht jathedar to a commemoration programme for Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

A banner depicting Iran's supreme leaders since 1979: Ayatollahs Ruhollah Khomeini (L, until 1989), Ali Khamenei (R, until February 2026), and Mojtaba Khamenei (C, incumbent).(AFP)

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Speaking to media persons in Amritsar, Mohammad Hussein Ziaeenia, a representative of the delegation said the purpose of the visit was to invite the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami for the commemoration programme, scheduled to be held on April 12 at Iran Cultural House in Delhi.

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"We do believe 'shaheed is alive', and our supreme leader got martyred. We do believe our brother in Sikhism; they also believe 'shaheed is alive' and 'shaheed is eternal'. We see that more number of people are getting familiar with him (Khamenei), with his personality," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "On Sunday, April 12, we will be having the 40th day of commemoration of his martyrdom. We wanted to invite Dhami as the guest of honour," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On Sunday, April 12, we will be having the 40th day of commemoration of his martyrdom. We wanted to invite Dhami as the guest of honour," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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