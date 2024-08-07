SGPC clarification on ad justifying pardon to dera head raises brows

AMRITSAR : The written clarification submitted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Akal Takht regarding controversial ₹90 lakh advertisement which justified the pardon granted by the Sikh clergy at the highest Sikh temporal seat to Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2007 blasphemy case, has raised eyebrows. The written clarification submitted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Akal Takht regarding controversial ₹ 90 lakh advertisement which justified the pardon granted by the Sikh clergy at the highest Sikh temporal seat to Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2007 blasphemy case, has raised eyebrows.

The advertisement stated that the decision regarding pardon to the dera chief by the “Panj Singh Sahiban” (Sikh clergy led by Akal Takht jathedar) was taken after long discussion in the interest of the community in light of “Gurmat (Guru’s principles).

Jathedars (heads) of all five Sikh temporal seats led by the then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh pardoned the dera chief on September 24, 2015, for imitating Guru Gobind Singh in 2007. As the Sikh clergy faced wrath, the SGPC tried to pacify the community and issued advertisements through media organisations.

The advertisements were published till the Akal Takht jathedar revoked the pardon on October 17, 2015.

In the recent clarification, the SGPC says that the advertisement was released by the then SGPC chief secretary Harcharan Singh on the order of then president Avtar Singh Makkar for “maryada”, respect of Akal Takht and respect of its decree. Both Makkar and Harcharan Singh have passed away.

Raising question over the clarification, political thinker and former activist Malwinder Singh Mali said: “What the SGPC has stated in the clarification is a lie. Content of the clarification is different from that of the advertisement.” He shared copies of both advertisement and clarification.

“Secondly, late Harcharan Singh disclosed before his death that the order of releasing the advertisement was issued by a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD),” he added, sharing a video of the former chief secretary.

Radical Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Sakhira said, “The SGPC should not have put responsibility on the shoulder of two persons who are dead.”

“Members of the then executive committee who are alive should have apologised for it”, said Advocate Jaswinder Singh, chief of ‘Akal Purakh Ki Fauj’ and former SGPC member. “Secondly, the SGPC has not expressed repentance in the clarification.” he said.

The clarification of the gurdwara body was made public by Akal Takht on Monday. The Sikh clergy at highest Sikh temporal seat asked the SGPC to submit the same after rebel leaders of the SAD demanded the SGPC be held accountable on this issue.