SGPC condemns forcible locking of Kurukshetra gurdwara golaks

Updated on Feb 19, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday condemned the forcible locking of golaks (offering boxes) at Patshahi Chhevin gurdwara at Kurukshetra by Haryana committee leaders.

Dhami said the SGPC manages the gurdwaras under the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, while the Haryana government wants to seize control over the gurdwaras through police administration. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

In a statement, Dhami said the SGPC manages the gurdwaras under the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, while the Haryana government wants to seize control over the gurdwaras through police administration. He said the government has formed the Haryana committee with an intention to break the SGPC, the main religious body of the Sikh community.

Dhami said the Sikh community will never tolerate this bullying.

Sunday, February 19, 2023
