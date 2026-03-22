SGPC, Daduwal spar over control of Miri Piri hospital in Kurukshetra

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and supporters of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (HSGMC) co-opted member Baljit Singh Daduwal on Friday engaged in a verbal spar over control of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Shahabad. A brief face-off also occurred between members from both sides. (HT File)

Daduwal, a former ad-hoc president along with some committee members, visited the institute on NH-44 in Kurukshetra and stated that control of the institute should be handed over to the HSGMC. He accused HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda of taking no initiative to control the institute and claimed that HSGMC, not the Amritsar-based SGPC, should run it.

Soon, SGPC leaders, including management members, also arrived and asked them to avoid confrontations that could affect healthcare services provided to the community. As Daduwal and his men refused to leave, the situation grew tense, and the police were informed. A brief face-off also occurred between members from both sides.

Shahabad DSP Ram Kumar asked Daduwal and his supporters to leave, or they would be booked. “You cannot do this in such a manner. Like every gurudwara, we will ensure it comes under Haryana committee’s control. But that can only happen legally in the presence of a duty magistrate and police, not like this,” DSP Kumar told Daduwal, during a heated exchange.

Later, HSGMC president Jhinda also slammed Daduwal, stating that control could only be taken legally. Sources said that both parties submitted counter-complaints to the police. DSP Kumar said the situation at the institute was normal and an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that forcibly attempting to take illegal possession would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “The SGPC provides annual financial assistance of ₹8 crore for the college’s functioning and is currently making significant efforts to enhance hospital facilities for public welfare,” Dhami said, asking the Haryana government to take strict action against those involved and immediately stop such activities.