SGPC delegation meets Meghalaya governor to protect 200-yr-old gurdwara

A day after meeting Meghalaya chief secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, a delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday met governor CH Vijayashankar, seeking his intervention to save the 200-year-old gurdwara, Guru Nanak Darbar in Punjabi Colony, Bara Bazar, Shillong. The 200-year-old gurdwara, Guru Nanak Darbar in Punjabi Colony, Bara Bazar, Shillong. (HT Photo)

SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, who led the delegation, said they have urged the governor to issue directions to the Meghalya government to revoke its plan of demolishing the gurdwara and houses of Sikh families living in Shillong.

Gurdwara president Gurjit Singh had recently approached the SGPC and Akal Takht Sahib and informed that a high-level committee of the Meghalaya government had recommended the demolition of the gurdwara and other religious places in Punjabi Colony.

Acting on this, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sent a delegation comprising SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka and additional secretary Gurinder Singh Mathrewal to Shillong to hold talks with the Meghalaya government.