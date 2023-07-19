SGPC employees to contribute one-day salary for flood relief
The employees of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to contribute with their one day’s salary in the services being provided by the SGPC to help the flood-affected people. The SGPC has also appealed to the sangat for support by making a bank account public, following which the employees of the SGPC have taken this initiative. Notably, the association of retired SGPC employees on Tuesday contributed ₹51,000, while the Sikh preacher, also a retired SGPC employee, Jaswinder Singh Shahur made a contribution of ₹1 lakh.