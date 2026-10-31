SGPC General House on Nov 20 to elect president, office-bearers

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its annual General House session on November 20 to elect its president and other office-bearers. The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC executive committee chaired by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Dhami said the executive committee had approved the installation of Parvinder Singh’s portrait in the Central Sikh Museum, located within the Darbar Sahib complex, to honour his contribution and sacrifice in the fight against drugs. (HT)

The session will begin at noon at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, located within the SGPC headquarters. Elections will be held for the posts of president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and members of the executive committee.

During the meeting, the executive committee strongly condemned the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who had been actively campaigning against drug abuse in Punjab. Through a resolution, the committee expressed serious concern over the growing drug menace in the state and alleged that instead of taking effective action against drug trafficking, the government was targeting those raising their voices against the problem.

Briefing the media about the meeting, Dhami said the executive committee had approved the installation of Parvinder Singh’s portrait in the Central Sikh Museum, located within the Darbar Sahib complex, to honour his contribution and sacrifice in the fight against drugs.

The committee also condemned the registration of an FIR against around 40 youths who participated in a recent anti-drug protest in Mansa. It expressed concern over the arrest of some protesters, the alleged removal of turbans of Sikh demonstrators and the reported mistreatment of women during the incident.

The resolution urged the Punjab government to withdraw the FIR immediately, release those arrested and take strict action against individuals involved in the drug trade rather than targeting those campaigning against drugs.

The executive committee also expressed grief over the death of Manpreet Singh, who was electrocuted while removing a poster during a protest held to condemn Jhota’s murder. The committee approved financial assistance of ₹2.5 lakh for his family.

In another decision, the committee approved financial assistance of ₹50,000 each for 479 Sikh Dharmi Fauji, soldiers who had revolted in protest against Operation Bluestar, conducted at the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

The meeting also approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for SGPC employees.