Stopping Punjabi news bulletin from AIR’s Delhi, Chandigarh stations unjust: Dhami

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 27, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Dhami said a large number of Punjabis live in Delhi, while Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab, and stopping the broadcast of Punjabi language bulletins from these areas is a big injustice to Punjab and Punjabis.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the decision of stopping the broadcast of Punjabi news bulletins from the All-India Radio (Akashwani) stations operating at Delhi and Chandigarh.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the decision of stopping the broadcast of Punjabi news bulletins from the All-India Radio (AIR) stations operating at Delhi and Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
He said that this decision of the government is “discriminatory against Punjab and Punjabi language, which should be withdrawn immediately”.

He said it is necessary that the governments should make efforts to promote regional languages, but “it has been the opposite”.

He said this is a serious matter which the government should reconsider and give orders to continue broadcasting Punjabi bulletins from the Delhi and Chandigarh centres.

