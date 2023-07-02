Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC suspends 2 employees for embezzling 1 crore

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Jul 02, 2023 12:10 AM IST

According to an official, the accounts division of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) detected the alleged financial irregularity

: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has suspended two employees for alleged embezzlement of funds worth 1 crore and ordered a high-level probe into it, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official, the accounts division of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) detected the alleged financial irregularity.

Taking swift action, the apex gurdwara body suspended two employees for the alleged embezzlement and ordered a high-level inquiry, he said.

Satbir Singh, an officer on special duty to SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, said two storekeepers in the community kitchen were suspended for the alleged irregularity.

They were held responsible for not depositing the money in the gurdwara body’s account after selling stale food.

The storekeepers were accountable for disposing of waste -- stale chapatis, rice and other materials -- to industrial units that make food products for cattle.

The money collected from selling stale food between 2019 and 2022 should have been deposited in the SGPC account.

Singh said a high-level probe is underway and a final report will be submitted by the inquiry officer to the SGPC office.

