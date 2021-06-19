SGPC to conduct videography of relics, valuables at Golden Temple treasury

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday said it will conduct videography and photography of historic relics and valuables at the treasury (toshakhana) of the Golden Temple to preserve these items.

After an executive committee meeting, SGPC president Jagir Kaur said, “The historic relics and valuables preserved in the toshakhana will be documented and preserved by conducting videography and photography. Also, the toshakhana will be renovated and equipped with modern technology.”

“A store of generic medicines will be opened for the needy and the poor at subsidised rates.”For now, the store will be opened at Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and later at Takhts and other gurdwaras. Laboratories will also be set up,” she added.

It was also decided to file a lawsuit against SS Kohli Associates, the chartered accountant (CA) firm handling SGPC accounts till last year, for “causing a great loss to the gurdwara body”. “We will start the process to get its licence cancelled. Also, SGPC employees in responsible positions holding the same post for more than 2 years will be transferred for better functioning,” Kaur said.

“We will write to the ministry of home affairs again so that 35 gurdwaras listed under Section 87 can be maintained directly by the SGPC,” she said.

Kaur informed that hotel management training will be provided to the staff deputed at the serais (inns) of the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.

A free vaccine camp will be started at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on June 19, she said.