SGPC urges Centre to ensure safety of gurdwaras, saroops in Iran, Israel

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday urged the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of gurdwaras and the sacred saroops (scriptures) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Iran and Israel in view of the ongoing war between the two countries in West Asia. Gurdwara Sahib in Zahedan, Iran, was built in 1921 and holds significance as the first Sikh temple in West Asia. It was established when Sikhs, primarily traders and later those in the auto parts business, migrated to the region. Zahedan, once known as Dozdab, is located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province adjoining the border with Pakistan.

In a statement, Dhami said Sri Guru Granth Sahib holds the highest reverence for the Sikh community and ensuring the respect and protection is of utmost importance. He said due to the current volatile conditions in Iran and Israel, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of gurdwaras and sacred saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib there.

He said that the Centre must use its diplomatic relations and international platforms to engage with the governments of Iran and Israel to ensure that no harm comes to the gurdwaras or the saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, and their sanctity is fully preserved.

Dhami appealed to Sikhs in Iran and Israel to remain in touch with the local authorities to help protect the gurdwaras and saroops.

He said that the SGPC is monitoring the situation closely and expects the Government of India to act promptly and sensitively on this issue.