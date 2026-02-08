Shah assures central support for new tourist destinations in J&K

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Government of India will provide all possible assistance for the development of new tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir. Union home minister Amit Shah with J&K LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah during a review meeting, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

Shah was chairing a high-level review meeting in Jammu to assess the progress of development projects in the Union Territory, at Lok Bhawan. During the meeting, Shah undertook a comprehensive review of key sectors such as road infrastructure, power, industry, tourism, 4G and optical fibre connectivity.

The meeting was attended by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah, Union home secretary, and senior officials from both, the central government and the J&K government.

Shah said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains firmly committed to the vision of building a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that due to the continuous and dedicated efforts being made by the Modi government, the development projects in Jammu and Kashmir have made unprecedented progress. He said that J&K needs to develop the full potential of its hydropower projects, adding that special focus should be laid on achieving 100% saturation of the government’s welfare schemes and ensuring that the benefits of all development projects reach the intended beneficiaries.

Shah said that the enthusiasm of tourists from across the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir has not diminished. The Government of India will provide all possible assistance in the plan to develop new tourist destinations in J&K, he added.

He said that focus should be given to developing sports infrastructure and establishing sports academies to connect youth with development. In this regard, efforts will be made to secure an investment of about ₹200 crore by engaging with various sports bodies. Shah also said that efforts should be made to promote the dairy sector in J&K through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Shah said that India is steadily progressing towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, marking 100 years of independence and the Government of India will continue to extend wholehearted support to Jammu and Kashmir in pursuit of this goal.