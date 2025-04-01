Shah slams non-BJP govts in Haryana for ‘biases’ in recruitment

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the previous non-BJP governments in Haryana for the alleged recruitment biases and asserted that under the BJP regime, government jobs are now given in a transparent manner, free from favouritism or financial influence. Union Home minister Amit Shah unveils the statue of Maharaja Agrasen, inaugurates the 30-bed ICU unit and lays the foundation stone of the PG hostel at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, in Hisar on Monday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, BJP MP Naveen Jindal and his mother and Independent MLA Savitri Jindal also present. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 30-bed intensive care unit and laying the foundation for a postgraduate hostel at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha, Shah stressed that unlike past practices, job appointments under the BJP government are not influenced by regional or group preferences.

“Earlier, recruitment in Haryana was based on ‘parchi-kharchi’ (bribery and recommendations). When one party was in power, people from a particular region got jobs; when another party took over, the preference shifted. Jobs were not given freely; money and recommendations were required. The BJP abolished this corrupt system,” Shah stated.

He also highlighted that more than 80,000 youths have secured jobs during the BJP’s tenure.

Commenting on Haryana’s recent budget session, Shah compared the current financial planning with that of previous governments. He noted that Haryana’s budget had expanded significantly under the BJP, from ₹36,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹2 lakh crore today.

However, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini corrected Shah after he mistakenly mentioned that the budget had increased to ₹1 lakh crore. Saini clarified that the actual figure was ₹2 lakh crore, and he also corrected Shah on the minimum support price (MSP), confirming that Haryana provides support prices for 24 crops, not 14 as initially mentioned by Shah.

Shah praised the Saini government for granting ownership rights to residents in ‘Lal Dora’ areas and for ensuring all-literate sarpanches and 50% reservation for women in panchayat seats.

“The Modi government has increased the number of AIIMS in India from seven to 23 and is committed to establishing a medical college in every district over the next five years. The BJP-led Centre has allocated ₹1.43 lakh crore to Haryana in the last decade for development projects, significantly more than the ₹41,000 crore received earlier. ₹64,000 crore has been invested nationwide to upgrade public and community health centres,” Shah added.

Shah also praised Saini as a “smiling man and an able administrator,” recalling a discussion before the Haryana assembly elections, where he doubted the completion of 22 pending projects. “Saini assured me with a smile that they would be completed, and he has delivered,” Shah remarked.

On the death anniversary of OP Jindal, Shah honoured his dedication to public service and noted that Agroha Medical College continues his legacy by serving around 5 lakh outpatients monthly.

He also drew parallels between Maharaja Agrasen’s inclusive governance and the Modi government’s welfare schemes. “Maharaja Agrasen laid the foundation for a society where everyone could prosper. Today, we are following his vision by providing free rations to 81 crore people and gas cylinders to 11 crore families,” Shah concluded.

Nalwa MLA asked to leave the stage

During the event, a minor controversy arose when Hisar SDM Jyoti Mittal instructed BJP’s Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar to leave the main stage while Union home minister Amit Shah was present. Panihar complied and moved to sit with former minister Kamal Gupta.

The event highlighted the BJP’s governance achievements in Haryana while also witnessing moments of political correction and controversy.