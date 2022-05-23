Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move.
According to the sarpanches of Kasauli, Gurha, Karondiawal, Bhigandi, and Jayanti Majri villages, the land is owned by the villagers since before the Independence and had been further resold several times.
On May 17, the collector had issued a public notice stating: “We are proceeding under Section 11 of the Punjab Common Land/Village Land Regulation Act 1961 to vacate around 3,000 acres of panchayati land.”
The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24. The villagers say they are not against eviction proceedings against people who have illegally taken possession of land owned by gram panchayats, but the pieces of land covered under the current notice are owned by individual persons of the village whose shares have been sold multiple times.
These lands were deducted from the shareholdings of all villagers for common needs of the village, but the ownership still remains with these villagers, the sarpanches said after their meeting on Saturday.
What sarpanches say
Kasauli village sarpanch Somnath said: “Our villagers are the owners of the land since before Independence, and it is in no way shamlat land. The unfortunate part is that the collector has not taken panchayats into confidence before issuing the public notice.” He further said that some people have farmhouses, which are legally purchased and constructed and have given employment to several villagers.
Jayanti Majri sarpanch Bhag Singh said: “We are in possession of small landholdings and it is difficult for us to make both ends meet because of the water situation and wildlife in our area, which leads to inadequate produce. In case the issue is not sorted out, we will be forced to launch an agitation against the state government.”
“We are not against the state government evicting illegal occupiers of shamlat land, but this public notice is illegal and will take away our livelihood. We will be giving a representation to the chief minister and minister concerned, failing which we will move the high court,” said Bhigandi sarpanch Pal Singh.
What collector says
Collector, panchayat, Amardeep Singh Bains said: “For the past one year, the case was going on under Section 7 of the Panchayat Land Act, and now we have issued the notice under Section 11 to decide whether the land is owned by the private individuals or is shamlat land. They have to file their reply on May 24 before their claims can be taken up.”
Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had on April 26 set a three-month deadline to remove encroachments from panchayat land in the state. Meanwhile, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said that several people from the five affected villages in Majri have met him regarding the issue and he would be taking it up with the chief minister.
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur. In-charge of CIA staff-2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery
A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. SSDCH marks annual day Mohali Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, celebrated its annual day on the college premises. Local the chief guest on the occasion, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, inaugurated the event and congratulated the co-coordinator teams of faculty and students.
Uddhav Thackeray invites Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to join Sena for RS seat
Mumbai: Chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sent a delegation inviting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to formally join Sena. Sena minister Uday Samant, MP Anil Desai, and Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar met Chhatrapati at a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon with Thackeray's invitation. The party leader informed that Sambhajiraje was elected from the president's quota, and the name was suggested by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Punjab pacer Arshdeep selected for T20 series against South Africa
It was just before leaving for the ground for Punjab Kings' last Indian Premier League game that Arshdeep Singh, 23, on Sunday learnt ofAn elated Arshdeep'ss inclusion in the Indian team for T20s against South Africa in June. And needless to say, it was celebration time for his family back home in Kharar near Chandigarh. His father Darshan Singh, who too is a fast bowler and was playing a local club match in Chandigarh finished his quota of overs and brought sweets for everyone present on the ground.
Post severe Covid, don’t ignore hip pain, disturbed walking: Experts
On encountering sustained pain in the hip region and 'disturbed walking' after recovering from severe Covid, one should consult an orthopaedic, said experts at the conference on fractures 'spotlight' organised on Sunday by Healthcity Hospital. Dr Sandeep Garg delivered a lecture, 'Tips and tricks in proximal femoral fracture' whilDr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity Hospital and founder Arthritis Foundation of Lucknowor spoke on 'training, teamwork and learning to lead' where he shared tips on how to handle different situations.
