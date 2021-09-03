Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana vigilance chief
1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor. (HT File)
1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana vigilance chief

The Haryana government on Thursday posted 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor as director general (DG) state vigilance bureau
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST

The Haryana government on Thursday posted 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapoor as director general (DG) state vigilance bureau.

Prior to the orders issued by the home department on Thursday, Kapoor was holding charge of DG (prisons) and principal secretary (transport).

DG (crime) Mohammad Akil was posted as DG (prisons) replacing Kapoor.

Inspector general (IG), South Range, Rewari, Vikas Arora was posted as commissioner of police, Faridabad, replacing OP Singh.

Singh was posted as additional director general of police, crime and director, state crime record bureau.

Director of investigation, Haryana Human Rights Commission, M Ravi Kiran was posted as IG, South Range, Rewari replacing Arora.

Hardeep Doon was posted as director of investigation, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.