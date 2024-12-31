National Conference (NC) leader Nasir Aslam Wani on Tuesday assured that next birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah will be announced as a holiday before December 5. Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniv will be declared holiday: NC

Wani, who is also the political advisor to the chief minister, was reacting to the lieutenant governor’s decision to not include days commemorating 1931 martyrs and the birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in the list of holidays for 2025.

“Before next December, the holiday will be declared. There is no need to be disappointed. Next December 5 will be a holiday here,” Wani said.

On Monday, a political row erupted in Jammu and Kashmir with the ruling NC and CPI(M) slamming the lieutenant governor’s decision to not include July 13 (martyrs day) and December 5 (birth anniversary of the NC founder) as official holidays.

Known as Sher-i-Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah was the founder of the NC and a pivotal figure in Kashmiri politics. His birth anniversary, on December 5, was previously observed as a public holiday but was abolished after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami had termed the administration’s decision an attempt to distort history while NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq had said the “decision reflects the BJP’s disregard for Kashmir’s history and democratic struggle.”

Notably, the lieutenant governor, in 2020, dropped two public holidays from the holiday calendar — Abdullah’s birth anniversary and Martyrs’ Day on July 13 — holidays observed by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Even though Omar Abdullah, after being sworn in as the chief minister earlier this year, pledged to restore the holiday on the NC founder’s birth anniversary, the exclusion still continues.

The BJP commended the decision for status quo in the holiday list. “The firm stand taken by the lieutenant governor and ignoring the parochial demand is really praiseworthy,” said Brig Anil Gupta, BJP spokesperson.

The CM’s advisor also commended the elected government’s efforts for restoring essential service post snowfall on December 27.

“Chief minister Omar Abdullah stationed here and reviewed the situation. This is for the first time that the electricity was restored and roads were opened so fast,” Wani said, adding “This time, the administration attempted to quickly alleviate the difficulties caused due to the snowfall and people have appreciated that the CM himself monitored the situation.”