Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Strikers record win over Blasters

JK Super Strikers recorded a narrow 11-run win over BLV Blasters in a match played during the ongoing second “Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup” being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Continuing his fine form, opener Shivein Rakheja slammed a 26-ball 46 to give the Strikers a flying start. (HT photo)

Batting first, JK Super Strikers posted a huge total of 187/5 in 20 overs. Continuing his fine form, opener Shivein Rakheja slammed a 26-ball 46 to give the Strikers a flying start. He was ably supported by the other opener Karteek Sharma who made a 15-ball 26. The duo added 59 runs in 4.3 overs. Middle-order batters, Aryan Yadav (25 off 20) and Shahbaz Sandhu (28 off 18), bolstered the Strikers. In a late surge, Gourav Markan hammered a 19-ball 39 to take the Strikers to 187 in 20 overs. For Blasters, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar claimed three wickets, giving away 22 runs. In reply, Blasters fell 11 runs short of the target. Harnoor Pannu played a stunning 48-ball 73 runs to propel Blasters. Proving his mettle, the left-handed batter hit four massive sixes. Captain Naman Dhir could not do much with the bat and got out for 10 runs. He was removed by Sanvir Singh. The in-form batter Anmol Malhotra did well to take his team near the target, hitting 55 runs off 40 balls, but did not get much support from the other end. Harshdeep Singh bowled well to claim a five-wicket haul for the winning team. Gourav Chaudhary remained unbeaten on 18 off 11 balls for the losing team. Blasters managed 176/8 in 20 overs.

Agri Kings beat Titans by 1 run

In the second match of the day, Agri King’s Knights registered a thrilling win, defeating Intersoft Titans by just one run. In response to the 176/8 runs scored by Agri Kings Knights, the players of Intersoft Titans could only score 175/9 runs.

Agri King’s Knights batted first and scored 176 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. After the poor performance of the openers, Yuvi Goyal scored 43 runs and Mandeep Singh played an experienced innings of 57 runs. Madhav quickly added 31 runs to take the team to a respectable score. Siddharth Kaul took five wickets for 22 runs in four overs, while Emanjot Singh Chahal, Abhinav Sharma and Harjas Singh Tandon took one wicket each.

In reply, Intersoft Titans team also faced setbacks but Pukhraj Maan held one end. He played an innings of 62 runs in 42 balls while Anil Yadav scored 36 or Geetansh Khera scored 41 runs and supporting him. Even after this, the team could not reach the target and could only score 175/9 runs in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Ashwani Kumar took 2-2 wickets while Ayush Goyal and Madhav Singh took 1-1 wickets.