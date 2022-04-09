Shimla MC elections: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. The MC polls in the state capital are being considered a pre-cursor to the Vidhan Sabha elections due at the end of this year.
He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
In the evening, he will meet the party’s think tank – the core group comprising senior leaders including former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar and Union minister Anurag Thakur. State party chief Suresh Kashyap, former president Satpal Singh Satti and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon will also be present along with general secretaries Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor and Rakesh Jamwal. The core group will finalise the strategy for the MC polls and take stock of preparation for the assembly elections.
This year, the civic body elections are likely to be held on the party symbols. The elections to Shimla MC were held on the party symbols in 1997 in and then again in 2012. Despite being in power, BJP lost both mayor and deputy mayor seats to the Communist Party of India (Marxist). However, when Congress formed the government in 2012, it did away with elections on the party symbols.
Congress had ruled the MC for more than 25 years and CPI (M) scripted history in 2012 as it won the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. In 2017, BJP destroyed the Congress bastion as it won 19 seats and Congress 12. BJP then managed support from two independents to form the MC. This time, the party is trying hard to retain power in MC, which will now have 43 wards.
Apart from Congress and CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party has also announced that it will contest from all wards in the MC polls.
BJP’s national vice-president and the party’s regional in-charge Saudan Singh is currently campaigning in Shimla and has held a series of meeting with state leaders including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap.
-
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
-
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
-
2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi
In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council chairmen and district development council members joined Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.
-
Uttarakhand tourism board develops app for safety of Hemkunt Sahib, Char Dham pilgrims
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib. Pilgrims will get weather updates issued by the meteorological department on the app and advance notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said. The app will have all relevant details about the pilgrims.
-
Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their all residents of Arnas in Reasi district, 20, son Sameer. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics