Shimla police nab 2 interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab

Continuing its drive against dismantling interstate drug networks, Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh and Punjab. Continuing its drive against dismantling interstate drug networks, Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh and Punjab. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Akash, a resident of Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, and Amandeep Singh of Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Dhalli Police Station on May 13, 2026, after police recovered 11 grams of heroin from two accused, Nikhil Thakur, a practicing advocate from Chhota Shimla area, and Sulabh Thapa of Tutikandi in Shimla district.

Investigators traced the supply chain to Chandigarh-based accused Akash. Police arrested him from Chandigarh on May 15, officials said.

In another case registered at Rampur Police Station on May 9, 2026, police had arrested three persons — Rohit Chauhan and Tushar Verma, both residents of Rampur in Shimla district, along with Praveen Kumar of Bilaspur district, after recovering nine grams of heroin along with used disposable syringes.

Police said detailed investigation revealed that the narcotics consignment had allegedly been supplied by Amritsar-based accused, Amandeep Singh. Acting on the leads, a team from Kumarsain Police Station arrested Amandeep from Amritsar on May 15.

“Since January 1, 2026, Shimla Police has dismantled 29 inter-state narcotics networks operating across states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. These operations have helped weaken the supply chain of narcotic substances and will act as a deterrent against future trafficking activities,” he added.